San Antonio police investigating ‘suspicious’ deaths of 2 teens on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating what they say are the suspicious deaths of two teens on the city’s East Side early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Fredonia Street, not far from South Palmetto Avenue and South New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, an officer was patrolling the area when they discovered two teens lying in the street. The teens were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.

SAPD said what happened leading up to the deaths is not known. Police did say the deaths, however, are violent and suspicious in nature.

At this time, the name and ages of the teens killed have not been released. The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both answered the call.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing.