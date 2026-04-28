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Local News

CPS Energy issuing gas, carbon monoxide alarms to residents following North Side home explosions

Utility advises those who smell gas to leave their home, call 911

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Pachatta Pope, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy announced it issued gas and carbon monoxide alarms for residents Monday in the Preston Hollow neighborhood after five people were hospitalized in two separate home explosions last Tuesday.

The utility said it has arranged for the San Antonio Fire Department to install them, with the goal of providing further safety assurance for people in the neighborhood, according to the statement.

CPS Energy said that if any residents smelled gas, they should leave their home immediately and call 911 or 210-353-HELP.

KSAT continues to follow updates on the Preston Hollow home explosions. Read more of our coverage below:

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