CPS Energy issuing gas, carbon monoxide alarms to residents following North Side home explosions Utility advises those who smell gas to leave their home, call 911 SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy announced it issued gas and carbon monoxide alarms for residents Monday in the Preston Hollow neighborhood after five people were hospitalized in two separate home explosions last Tuesday.
The utility said it has arranged for the San Antonio Fire Department to install them, with the goal of providing further safety assurance for people in the neighborhood, according to the statement.
CPS Energy said that if any residents smelled gas, they should leave their home immediately and call 911 or 210-353-HELP.
KSAT continues to follow updates on the Preston Hollow home explosions . Read more of our coverage below:
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About the Authors Rocky Garza headshot
Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
Pachatta Pope headshot
Pachatta Pope joined KSAT as a news producer in 2021. She is a San Antonio native and a graduate of UTSA.
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