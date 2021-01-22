Boerne ISD to vaccinate 70 employees for COVID-19 through partnership with University Health

SAN ANTONIO – Some employees with the Boerne Independent School District will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to district officials.

Boerne ISD, in partnership with the San Antonio University Health System, will vaccinate 70 employees that were selected, based on if they qualify under the phase 1B criteria.

District officials said they sent personal invitations to the qualifying staff members to participate.

Superintendent Thomas Price said in a statement that he is grateful the vaccine will be available for some of the district’s employees.

“We are especially grateful to the generosity of the University Health System and their efforts to make the vaccine available for our employees. The impact of ensuring educators and support staff who work directly to instruct, transport, and maintain facilities for our students will greatly assist us in the effort to provide a quality public education for all students.”

Boerne ISD has employed 1,400 staff members that serve almost 9,800 students, according to district officials.

The school will continue seeking other opportunities to vaccinate more of its employees in the coming weeks.

