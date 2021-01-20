51ºF

Some San Antonio teachers, school employees to get COVID-19 vaccine this week through University Health

School district employees who fall under Phase 1A and 1B can sign up for the vaccine

File Photo (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
SAN ANTONIO – A limited number of school employees from nine San Antonio-area school districts will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine this week through University Health.

There are a “very limited number of doses” according to Bexar County Metro Health and people who qualify and are interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to coordinate with their district offices.

The districts in the first phase of teacher and staff vaccinations include Alamo Heights, East Central, Edgewood, Harlandale, Judson, Northeast ISD, Northside ISD, San Antonio ISD and Southwest ISD.

