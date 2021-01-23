San Antonio Food Bank holds mega food distribution event to assist families and their pets

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank hosted another mega food distribution event Friday to assist families and their pets.

The food bank was stationed at the Gustafson Stadium, handing out food and supplies.

Volunteers loaded up trunks with canned goods, fresh produce, pet food, and more. Staff members said the pet food is one of the many items that are heavily requested by the community.

“...We also have things like cleaning supplies, pet food and those things are really critical, because many families who are accessing SNAP don’t have that opportunity to purchase it with those dollars. So, it’s really been an opportunity to support them,” said Chief Program Officer Melanie McGuire.

PetSmart Charities donated the pet food that was handed out and these mega distribution sites are hosted by the San Antonio Food Bank every Friday.

RELATED: How San Antonio Food Bank became lifeline for South Texas during COVID-19 pandemic