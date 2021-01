SAN ANTONIO – A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opened Monday on the city’s North Side.

Northside ISD’s Dub Farris Athletic Complex is now open for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms to get a free test.

The testing site will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You are encouraged to schedule an appointment but appointments are not required.

The site is located at Loop 1604 at Hausman Road.

You can find a list of other testing sites here.

