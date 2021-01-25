San Antonio FC executive dies after battle with COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio FC is mourning the loss of one of its executives after he lost his battle with COVID-19.

According to an announcement on social media from the team on Sunday, Joey Harvey, a ticket sales manager and one of the club’s first employees, passed away after he contracted the virus.

The team released the following statement following Harvey’s death:

“It’s with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Joey Harvey after a brief battle with COVID-19. Joey was a friend to many of us and an integral part of our family as one of our club’s first employees.

He was a genuinely kind, caring and compassionate person with a quick wit and a wonderful gift for connecting with all different kinds of people. We will remember him for bringing joy to those around him.”

