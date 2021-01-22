SAPD mourns after veteran officer dies of COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – A veteran San Antonio police officer has died of COVID-19, SAPD officials confirmed Friday.

The officer’s name was not released because the family asked for privacy, but SAPD confirmed that the officer had been with the department since 1985 and had served the community for more than 35 years.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg mentioned it during Thursday night’s COVID-19 briefing.

“We’ve lost too many of our neighbors and friends and family members to this virus. I also want you to join us in mourning the loss of one of our SAPD veteran officers today as well from COVID-19. So please keep our entire city family in your prayers,” Nirenberg said.

During Thursday’s briefing, Nirenberg reported 155,588 total COVID-19 cases and 1,857 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 2,507 new cases and 17 new deaths on Thursday.

Also on KSAT: