People pulled from burning vehicle after car runs red light, crashes into SUV on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers rescued people from a burning vehicle after it was hit by an SUV that ran a red light on the West Side.

The incident occurred at 9 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Callaghan and Culebra roads.

Police said an officer saw a white car traveling westbound on Culebra run a red light and hit a white SUV traveling southbound on Callaghan.

The SUV careened, hit a light post and erupted in flames, police said.

Officers were able to rescue the people in the SUV and put out the fire with fire extinguishers.

They were taken to University Hospital as a precaution but were not seriously injured.

Police did not release the exact number of people in the SUV, their ages or genders.

Alcohol is not expected to be a factor in the crash. It is unclear if the driver of the white car is facing any charges.

