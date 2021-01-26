47ºF

Man critically wounded when argument ends with shooting

Shooter took off in grey BMW, police say

Darby Square Apartments shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to track down the person who shot a man, critically wounding him, at an apartment on the city’s West Side.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Darby after receiving a call about the shooting around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They say they found the victim, a man around 25-years-old, just outside a second floor unit at the Darby Square Apartments.

Police say the victim had been involved in some sort of disagreement with another man inside the apartment.

However, they say it appears the shooting happened outside.

The victim was in critical condition as he was rushed to a hospital, police said.

The shooter already was gone when officers arrived.

They say witnesses told them he left with a woman in a grey BMW.

