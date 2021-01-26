Teen hospitalized in critical condition after West Side shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s West Side, San Antonio police said.

Police said they were called out to a robbery at a home in the 500 block of Belcross, but they are unsure if the incident was a robbery at all.

According to police, a 19-year-old who lives at the house said the 15-year-old he shot was trying to rob him. Witnesses say they heard two gunshots come from the home’s front yard.

The parents of the 19-year-old are refusing to cooperate with the police. Investigators are now seeking a search warrant to enter the house.

Police say they hope video surveillance from the home will help solve their case.

The 19-year-old said he did not know the teen before the shooting. At this point, they are unsure if the 19-year-old will face any charges related to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 online and on-air for more information.

Related: Recognize them? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in robbery of Cricket Wireless store