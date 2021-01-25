BCSO: Investigators searching for 2 suspects involved in shooting outside sports bar

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a shooting last week in far east Bexar County.

BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a shooting last week outside of a sports bar in far east Bexar County.

The shooting happened Jan. 22 at 8021 FM 78 at the Time Out Sports Bar.

Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies that two men walked up to a parked black truck in the area and fired several gunshots, striking the pickup.

❗️INVESTIGATORS NEED ASSISTANCE IDENTIFYING THESE SUSPECTS ❗️ On January 22, 2021, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 24, 2021

The truck left the area after being shot at and the suspects fled toward a Quest gas station nearby, deputies said.

Other vehicles at the bar were also hit by the gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Investigators are still searching for the suspects involved and anyone with more information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

