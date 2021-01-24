Woman, 20, killed after crashing head-on into pole on East Side, police say

A 20-year-old woman is dead after she crashed her vehicle head-on into a pole on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of Candler Street.

Officials said the woman was driving in her car, alone, when she struck the pole head-on. Witnesses told police she came out of the car after the crash but fell down.

That’s when EMS made the scene and started to work on her. However, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. Her identity has not yet been released.

It’s unclear what led to the crash at this time and no other vehicles were involved.

