18-wheeler seen hauling boxes of bees flips, causes road closure near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – Officials are cleaning up a crash scene after an 18-wheeler that appears to have been carrying boxes of bees rolled over at the Finesilver Curve near downtown.

The incident happened Sunday morning on the I-10 West offramp to Eastbound I-35. San Antonio police are urging drivers to avoid the area until the scene is cleaned up.

Another truck was involved in the collision and it was also seen carrying the bee boxes, but it didn’t appear to have flipped.

San Antonio firefighters are working to spray down the bees and the truck with water to disperse them.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

***TRAFFIC ALERT*** I-35 SB at the Fine Silver turn near downtown will be closed for several hours. Officers and SAFD are working a major accident. Please avoid this area. Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Sunday, January 24, 2021

The road closure is expected to last for several hours.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

