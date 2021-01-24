2 hospitalized after Amazon delivery truck falls off highway on Northeast Side, police say

Two people are hospitalized after an 18-wheeler Amazon delivery truck fell off the highway on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened before 5 a.m., Sunday, at N Loop 1604 West and Lookout Road. However, as of around 9:40 a.m., authorities and TxDOT officials were still working the scene.

The incident happened before 5 a.m., Sunday, at N Loop 1604 West and Lookout Road. However, as of around 9:40 a.m., authorities and TxDOT officials were still working the scene.

Traffic is being diverted in the area and drivers that are traveling on the westbound lanes must exit at Lookout Road and seek an alternate route. Drivers in the eastbound lanes of N Loop 1604 are unable to take the turnaround at Lookout, as that’s where the incident happened.

Police said the truck had veered into the right lanes and fell off the highway. The railing on the roadway was damaged, debris is still scattered at the scene and there was also severe damage to the overhead steel sign gantry.

Both the driver and co-pilot of the truck were taken to an area hospital for injuries, police said. Their conditions are currently unknown at this time. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

TxDOT is utilizing cranes at the scene to support the steel gantry to prevent it from collapsing on the highway. Authorities still expect to be on scene for several hours.

It’s currently unclear what caused the accident at this time but we’ll bring more details as they become available.

