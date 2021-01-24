Medical Examiner identifies man killed in East Side shooting

A shooting on the East Side left one man dead and one woman hospitalized and in critical condition, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man that was killed in an East Side shooting late last week.

Chris Cooper, 30, was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The incident happened around 9 p.m., Friday, in the 1900 block of Hays Street.

Officers were called to the scene for a shooting in progress and when they arrived, they found a vehicle that had been shot at multiple times.

Cooper was in the passenger’s seat, and a woman was in the driver’s seat at the time. Their vehicle was parked on the south side of the street, when another vehicle pulled up next to them.

Officials said multiple suspects got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the victims. The suspects then got back into their car and fled westbound, police said.

Cooper and the woman were hit by gunfire numerous times, according to authorities. Cooper died at the scene and at last check, the woman was hospitalized and in critical condition.

No arrests have yet been made in the shooting.

