SAPD: Man dead, woman in critical condition after East Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting on the East Side left one man dead and one woman hospitalized and in critical condition, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m., Friday, in the 1900 block of Hays Street.

Police were called to the scene for a shooting in progress and when officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had been shot at multiple times.

Both of the victims were inside of the vehicle, which was parked on the south side of the street, when another vehicle pulled up next to them. Officials said multiple suspects got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the victims.

The suspects then got back into their car and fled westbound, police said.

Both of the victims were hit by the gunfire numerous times, according to authorities.

A man that was in the passenger’s seat was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman, who was in the driver’s seat, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The man’s identity hasn’t yet been released.

The suspects are still at large and the investigation is ongoing.

