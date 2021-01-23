Man shot, hospitalized after large fight on Northeast Side, police say

A man is hospitalized after he got into an altercation with three others that soon escalated into a shooting on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was shot during into an altercation with several others on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of Mason Street.

Police said the man, in his early 20s, told officers he was in a large fight on Mason Street and it escalated, resulting in him being shot in the lower body.

He was left on the street and three suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, according to officials. The man was picked up by a passerby and taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment.

An ambulance met the man at the front gate of the hospital and treated him before he went inside to the emergency room, police said.

His condition is unknown and authorities are still searching for the suspects. The investigation is still ongoing.

