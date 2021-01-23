Homicide investigation underway after man dies from gunshot wound in hospital, deputies say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

BUDA, Texas – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found with a gunshot wound before succumbing to his injuries at an area hospital, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the 6900 block of Sunfield Drive in Buda, Texas.

Sheriff’s deputies said patrol deputies were called to the scene for a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to officials. His identity has not yet been released.

Further details about the suspect(s) involved are not yet available.

The investigation is still underway by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Detective Brian Wahlert with the HCSO at 512-393-7896.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466.

