1 shot during road rage fight on North Side street; SAPD searching for suspect

San Antonio police investigate a shooting on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, on MacArthur View near Wetmore Road, just east of the San Antonio International Airport.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was sent to the hospital after he was shot during a road rage incident on the North Side Thursday evening.

San Antonio police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on MacArthur View near Wetmore Road, just east of the San Antonio International Airport.

One driver had cut off another driver, and they both pulled over and got out of their cars.

An argument and fight erupted and one of the drivers pulled out a handgun, police said.

One driver opened fire, striking the other man in the stomach once.

The suspect fled and the injured man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition. Police said the shooting victim, who is in his 20s, is expected to survive.

The gunman, also in his 20s, drove off in a dark-colored SUV.

Read also: