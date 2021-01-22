SAPD investigating 2 North Side robberies both where clerks were held at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating two late-night robberies that both held a clerk a gunpoint.

The first incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. at a J&A Grocery in the 3100 block of Blanco Road, not far from Fresno Street on the city’s North Side.

According to police, two men with guns walked into the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint just before fleeing northbound in a blue pickup truck with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A second robbery then occurred around 11:45 p.m. at a Citgo gas station in the 1300 block of Gardina, not far Vance Jackson Road.

In that robbery, two men also walked into the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. Police said the two suspects fired three gunshots into a wall and fled on foot.

There were no reports of injuries at either robbery.

SAPD said at this point they are not sure if the two robberies are related, but that they did occur not far from one another.

So far, no arrests have been made in either case. The investigation is ongoing.