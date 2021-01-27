Authorities ID driver of 18-wheeler who died in fiery crash on I-37 in South Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The driver of an 18-wheeler who fatally crashed at the intersection of Loop 1604 and Interstate 37 last week has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Robert Moore, 53, of San Antonio, was pronounced dead at the site of the fiery crash, which happened Thursday night.

Police said Moore was driving an 18-wheeler that was carrying molasses and heading into San Antonio via the northbound lanes of I-37 in South Bexar County.

For an unknown reason, he drifted to the right and struck a guardrail and a bridge abutment.

The big rig flew off the overpass onto the lanes of Loop 1604 below.

The trailer and the tractor then separated, and the trailer ruptured, spilling molasses onto Loop 1604, police said.

The tractor went through a guardrail and came to rest on an embankment under the overpass before it erupted in flames.

SAPD said a Dodge Caravan heading westbound on Loop 1604 was struck by either the truck or the trailer.

The two people in the Dodge Caravan were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for minor injuries.