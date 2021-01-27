Security guard finds fire inside parking garage near Shops at Rivercenter

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters put out a fire inside a parking garage downtown near the Shops at Rivercenter early Wednesday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in by a security guard around 2:15 a.m. inside the garage, located in the 800 block of East Commerce.

Fire officials said the security guard saw smoke coming from a vent in the lower level of the parking garage under the Macy’s department store.

Firefighters found smoldering insulation in the ventilation ducts and quickly put the fire out. The fire did not reach the building.

Fire officials said the fire caused a couple hundred dollars in damage to the vent and that it was probably started by a cigarette. Investigators are working to determine the exact cause.