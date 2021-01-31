Dallas County gamers can book an exclusive Airbnb stay at this 7-Eleven store in Texas

Two gamers craving a one-of-a-kind experience with all-you-can-drink Slurpee® frozen beverages have an opportunity to book a private, once-in-a-lifetime stay at a brand-new luxury 7-Eleven® store before it opens to the public. Game all night in a custom game pod featuring a big screen TV, luxury loungers, the PlayStation®5 console, DualSense™ controllers, headsets and 7-Eleven drinks and snacks like Red Bull, MTN DEW, Doritos and Planters.

DALLAS – Dallas County gamers have the chance to win the ultimate experience of a lifetime by booking their stay in a luxury 7-Eleven store.

Each night, two gamers from the same household who book the experience through Airbnb.com will “enjoy a private gaming paradise in a completely decked out, never-been-shopped-in 7-Eleven Evolution Store,” according to a press release.

The exclusive experience with 7-Eleven will be virtually hosted by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and goes live on Airbnb.com on Feb. 1.

Ad

The opportunity is only available to two people who are at least 18 and reside in Dallas County. To book one of the two available one-night stays on Friday, Feb. 26, or Sunday, Feb. 28, click here.

Once approved, each of the stays will cost $11 and gives the gamers all-night access to the hottest console of the year, the PlayStation 5.

The store will be completely transformed into a plush futuristic gaming palace, complete with:

A game pod featuring a big screen TV, luxury loungers and DualSense controllers.

An exclusive one-hour Twitch streaming session with popular gamer and founder of world-renowned gaming organization FaZe Clan, FaZe Temperrr

The PlayStation ® 5 console, along with favorite accessories and games.

Access to 7-Eleven drinks and snacks in the latest 7-Eleven Evolution Store, including a Slurpee® drink station, Laredo Taco Company ® tacos and other favorites such as Red Bull, MTN DEW and Doritos.

Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said the company wanted a chance to showcase both the new console and the company’s newest retail environment.

“Everyone knows that the PlayStation 5 console launch has been one of the biggest headlines in the gaming world the past few months,” Jarratt said in a statement. “The ultimate gamers’ console warranted an experience just as exclusive in our newest 7-Eleven Evolution Store – our ultimate retail environment. We can’t wait to immerse a few gamers in the limitless world of 7-Eleven.”

Ad

The company said it is also taking steps to protect participating gamers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sanitation measures include a team of certified biohazard professionals disinfecting the location prior to guest arrival, along with health screenings for guests, personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer stations,” the company said in a statement. “House rules include mandatory masks when not eating or drinking and social distancing. All safety protocol will be supervised by a certified compliance officer. Guests must prove Dallas County residency and currently live in the same household to minimize risk.

You can book your stay here.

Related: Online gaming one of the big winners of 2020