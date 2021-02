Bexar County deputies say a man was run over by his own big rig on Feb. 1, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday released the name of a man who was run over by his 18-wheeler.

The victim was identified as Jose Luis Villarreal Jr., 46.

A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office sergeant said Villarreal was filling a tire on the big rig with air when the truck started rolling and ran him over around 9 a.m. Monday in the 12900 block of Highway 90.

The ME’s Office said Villarreal died of blunt force injuries and traumatic asphyxia.