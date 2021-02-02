Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry return to McDonald’s begining Feb. 15

The iconic Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are returning to McDonald’s Starting on Feb. 15, the company said on Tuesday.

The drink was created in 1967 by Hal Rosen, a Connecticut McDonald’s Owner-Operator, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The drink later debuted at select locations across the country in 1970 and was an instant success.

Today, this creamy treat is the most anticipated dessert to reappear on our menu each year. More details on the unique history of the Shamrock Shake can be found here.

Shamrock Shake is back on 2.15 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 2, 2021

McDonald’s senior director of culinary, Chad Schafer, said the company was thrilled to bring back both shakes this year.

“For more than 50 years, fans have eagerly awaited the annual return of the Shamrock Shake, counting on the arrival of Shamrock Shake Season to mark the unofficial start to spring,” Schafer said. “And we heard they especially enjoyed getting a taste of the one-and-only Shamrock flavor in a new way last year with the OREO Shamrock McFlurry. We know this winter may feel longer than others so we’re thrilled to give customers something to look forward to by bringing both fan-favorites back to the menu this month.”

Never had one before? Here’s how McDonald’s describes the treats:

The Shamrock Shake features creamy, vanilla soft serve, blended with our unmistakable Shamrock Shake flavor and finished with a whipped topping for a delicious minty treat.

The OREO® Shamrock McFlurry®, which first debuted on U.S. menus last Shamrock Shake Season and is back by popular demand, features creamy, vanilla soft serve with our Shamrock Shake flavor and OREO® cookie pieces blended throughout. It’s a flavor combination that’s “mint” to be!

