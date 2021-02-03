Apartment fire likely started by homeless people, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – The city’s homeless population is suspected of starting a fire in a vacant apartment on the city’s North Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Blanco Road, not far from Lockhill Selma Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, smoke had already filled up the top and bottom apartments, but both were vacant.

Fire officials said they put out the fire quickly and without incident.

Investigators say they believe some homeless people got into the apartment and started the fire. No one was hurt.

The fire did cause roughly $10,000 to $15,000 worth of damage.

Both the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department answered the call.