1 dead, 1 in custody after drive-by shooting on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another person is in custody following a fatal shooting on the city’s Northwest Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the 9100 block of Roquefort Drive, not far from New Guilbeau Road and Loop 1604 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a man in his 20′s was struck in the head during a drive-by shooting. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they do have a possible suspect in custody after locating the vehicle. Authorities, however, have not identified either the suspect or victim.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

A motive for the shooting is not known.