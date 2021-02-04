Man, woman stabbed in argument outside Northwest Side apartment; Suspect in custody, SAPD says

San Antonio police say two people were stabbed outside an apartment complex in the 9800 block of Fredericksburg Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say an argument escalated into a stabbing outside a Northwest Side apartment complex on Thursday, resulting in two people being hospitalized and one suspect in custody.

Police were called to the Dominion Park apartment complex in the 9800 block of Fredericksburg around noon, Officer Cory Schuler said.

Officers found a man who was critically injured and a woman who suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital, Schuler said.

The suspect was apprehended blocks away from the scene of the crime, Schuler said. He was taken into custody and is being questioned by investigators.

Police have not yet identified the suspect or the charges he will be facing. The investigation is ongoing.