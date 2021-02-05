Family of Darrell Zemault watch SAPD bodycam footage of fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO – After nearly five months, the family of Darrell Zemault watched the bodycam footage of the fatal shooting.

Zemault was shot by a San Antonio police officer back in September of 2020.

His daughter spoke with a crowd on Friday after watching the video, thanking them for the support. She didn’t comment on the video but joined the crowd in a moment of silence in honor of her father.

The shooting happened while police were serving two domestic violence arrest warrants to Zemault. Chief William McManus said Zemault allegedly grabbed the service weapon from the holster of another officer he was wrestling with.

None of the officers involved have been charged.

San Antonio police submitted the case to the District Attorney’s Office for an independent investigation.

RELATED: Bodycam footage review reveals new details after officer shot, killed Darrell Zemault while serving warrants