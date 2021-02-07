Who is singing the National Anthem at the 2021 Super Bowl?

This combination photo shows Eric Church performing at the 2016 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 29, 2016, left, and Jazmine Sullivan performing at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2019. Sullivan and Church will join forces to sing the national anthem at the next months Super Bowl, where Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. will perform America the Beautiful. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – Before the big game begins between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the nation will come together to sing the national anthem. But, who will be performing it this year?

According to an article from USA Today, country singer Eric Church and R&B singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan will perform the national anthem in a duet.

Their version of “The Star-Spangled Banner”, will be arranged by Emmy-nominated musical director Adam Blackstone, according to USA Today. This will be the first time Church and Sullivan have performed together.

This is also the first duet for the national anthem at the Super Bowl since 2006, USA Today reports. Combined, both artists have been nominated for more than 20 Grammy Awards.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, or 5:30 p.m., CT, on CBS. Both teams will face off at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

