Who is singing the National Anthem at the 2021 Super Bowl?

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – Before the big game begins between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the nation will come together to sing the national anthem. But, who will be performing it this year?
According to an article from USA Today, country singer Eric Church and R&B singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan will perform the national anthem in a duet.
Their version of “The Star-Spangled Banner”, will be arranged by Emmy-nominated musical director Adam Blackstone, according to USA Today. This will be the first time Church and Sullivan have performed together.
This is also the first duet for the national anthem at the Super Bowl since 2006, USA Today reports. Combined, both artists have been nominated for more than 20 Grammy Awards.
The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, or 5:30 p.m., CT, on CBS. Both teams will face off at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.
