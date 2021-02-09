Don’t be stupid: Here are some ways smart people lose their job

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – In a pandemic economy, job security is more important than ever. But could a silly mistake cost you your job?

You probably consider yourself a good employee, but everyone makes mistakes. What’s the most reckless thing you’ve done at work? Maybe you got away with it this time … but it could cost you your job next time.

“Sometimes people think that the quality of their work can speak for itself, and so they rationalize poor behaviors,” said Donna Thrash, licensed mental health counselor, Career Counseling and Coaching at Donna Thrash Counseling.

Some stupid ways smart people lose their jobs: posting on social media or performing personal business on their phones while at work. Another no-no: fibbing on your application. One survey found 75% of employers have found outright lies on a candidate’s resume!

“If you’re saying you have a specialized skill set then the employers really expect you to be able to perform in that way,” said Thrash.

Also dressing inappropriately is a bad idea. Tardiness is another slip-up. A survey revealed that more than 40% of employers have fired a worker for being late.

Keep in mind it’s not just that you’re posting on social media while at work, it’s also what you’re posting. Seventeen percent of employers say they’ve fired someone for something they’ve posted on social media.