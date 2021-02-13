SAPD: Man hospitalized after ex-girlfriend shoots him in stomach during argument

A man is hospitalized and in serious condition after San Antonio police say he was shot in the stomach by his girlfriend during an argument overnight.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in serious condition after San Antonio police say he was shot in the stomach by his ex-girlfriend during an argument overnight.

The shooting happened around 11:09 p.m., Friday, in the 4300 block of Wild Oak Drive.

Police said the man’s ex-girlfriend called dispatch and told them she shot him in the stomach. Just a few minutes later, the man showed up at SAPD’s East Sub Station.

EMS arrived and took the man to the Brooke Army Medical Center, according to officials. He was in serious condition.

Officers then went to the home where the shooting happened and questioned the man’s ex-girlfriend. She claimed self-defense and said they had just broken up when he showed up at her home, causing trouble, according to police.

An argument broke out between them and the ex-boyfriend began vandalizing her home, officials said. That’s when his ex-girlfriend grabbed a gun and shot him in the abdomen, according to police.

The ex-boyfriend then got into his truck and drove to the sub-station.

Police said the ex-girlfriend hasn’t been charged with anything as of yet, but the investigation is still ongoing.

