These COVID-19 testing centers in San Antonio will be temporarily closed due to inclement weather

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re planning on getting a COVID-19 test or vaccine over the weekend or sometime early next week, you may have to hold off for a few days due to inclement weather.

The city of San Antonio says COVID-19 testing sites located at the Cuellar and Ramirez community centers will be closed between Feb. 13 and Feb. 15.

The Community Labs testing locations at the Barshop Jewish Community Center and Rackspace Technology are closed during weekends and will also be closed on Monday.

Testing at these locations is expected to resume on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Alamodome that were scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15, have been rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 19, at the same appointment times, San Antonio officials said in a news release.

During Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said the Bexar County Hospital District’s Wonderland Mall vaccine administration site would open at noon on Monday. He said those with morning appointments should still go to the location once it opens to get their vaccine.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said 186,059 people in our area had received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Feb. 10, and more than 74,000 people have been fully vaccinated.

To see all public testing center hours and locations, click here to visit the city’s COVID-19 website.