Vacant home on South Side deemed a total loss after fire, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A vacant home on the South Side is considered a total loss following a house fire early Monday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 2:45 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of West Lubbock Street, not far from Interstate 10 and Highway 90.

Fire officials said they arrived to find flames coming from the vacant home. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Arson investigators are now working to determine the exact cause of the fire. A damage estimate is not currently known.