2,000 meals to be distributed to Harlandale ISD families in need

School district to also distribute grab-and-go meals Friday

Tags: San Antonio, Harlandale ISD, Education
SAN ANTONIO – Two-thousand meals will be distributed Saturday to Harlandale Independent School District families in need, according to the school district.

Harlandale ISD will partner with Harlandale Methodist Church and San Antonio Food Bank to distribute the meals, the district’s release said.

“This week has been very difficult for many in our community, and we know many are struggling to find food,” Gerardo Soto, Superintendent of Schools at Harlandale ISD, said in a released statement. “We wanted to do our part in order to help the families in our community and we are grateful for our partnership with Harlandale Methodist Church and The San Antonio Food bank, who are helping us distribute these meals.”

School officials said the meals will be given out via drive-thru and on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 at Memorial Stadium, located at 4002 Roosevelt Ave. in San Antonio..

