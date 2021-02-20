TxDOT: All interchanges, roadways closed during winter storm in San Antonio are now open

SAQ: Merging onto highway can be source of frustration for San Antonio drivers

SAN ANTONIO – Good news for San Antonio drivers — all interchanges and roadways that were closed earlier this week due to the winter weather have now reopened!

This comes after most if not all of the roadways had been coated in ice, snow and slush earlier this week as dangerous wintry conditions swept across the state. Since the winter storm, temperatures have risen in San Antonio and the remnants of the wintry conditions have started to melt away.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced the roadway reopenings Saturday on social media.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced the roadway reopenings Saturday on social media.

The roads and interchanges listed below were the remaining roads TxDOT reopened on Saturday:

US 281 & Loop 1604

US 281 & I-410

I-10 & I-410

US 90 & Loop 1604

I-35 & I-10 Upper Levels

US 90 & I-410

SH 151 & I-410

SH 151 & Loop 1604

I-410 & SH 16

Wurzbach Pkwy



