H-E-B to donate $1 million to Texas food banks

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B will donate $1 million to support 18 Texas food banks and continue to work with supplier partners to provide aid to needy residents affected by the winter storm, the grocer announced Wednesday.

According to a news release, H-E-B has already delivered 23 truckloads of food as well as nearly $100,000 in Meal Simple meals to food banks.

H-E-B works directly with food banks that are affiliated with Feeding Texas, a member of Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization.

The grocer is also launching a donation campaign online and in all its stores across the state. Customers can contribute by making monetary donations at the register for $1, $3, or $5, the news release said.

All funds from the donation campaign will support Texas food banks affiliated with Feeding Texas.

Click here to read more about H-E-B’s current donation and its ongoing campaign to help Texans affected by the winter storm.

