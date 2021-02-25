Having a baby? You need a pandemic birth plan

SAN ANTONIO – Sandy Sicular works as an emergency room doctor. She’s also six months pregnant, so her wife, Erin, worries every time Sandy leaves for work.

“She was very concerned, but we took all the necessary precautions,” Sicular said.

This is their second child, but this time it’s different.

“It’s always in the back of our mind that Erin might not be able to join me, or I’ll have to wear a mask while I deliver,” Sicular said. “We’re hoping that it doesn’t come to that point.”

Having a baby any time is stressful enough. Throw in a pandemic and the variants on the rise, and it can all be overwhelming. Having an adapted birth plan before, during and after delivery can ease anxiety and help the journey go more smoothly.

First, pregnant women need to take extra precautions against the coronavirus in the first place.

“There is evidence that pregnant women who have the virus are more likely to need intensive care unit admission, ventilation and advanced life support techniques,” said Consumer Reports’ Catherine Roberts.

Ad

Avoiding contagion means avoiding unnecessary exposure. While you probably will have to go to the doctor’s office for ultrasounds, Roberts suggests asking if some prenatal visits can be virtual.

When preparing for delivery, ask critical questions in advance, like where to arrive at the hospital, whether you’ll be tested for COVID-19, what the protocol is should you test positive, and how many people can be with you during labor.

If you plan to use a doula, find out if hospital policy will allow the doula in the delivery room.

“They can still help you, whether virtually or by phone,” Roberts said. “And beforehand, they can help you to clarify your own preferences and know how to advocate for them in the moment.”

Once you bring the baby home, you may not be able to have grandparents or friends into your home, so it’s best to plan ahead for safe ways that they can help and visit.