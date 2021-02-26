Man indicted for murder after fatally shooting roller-skater over her cellphone, officials say

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that 28-year-old Daniel Calvillo has been indicted for capital murder in the death of Giovanna Barrera.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that 28-year-old Daniel Calvillo has been indicted for capital murder in the death of Giovanna Barrera.

The indictment alleges Calvillo “intentionally caused the death of Giovanna Barrera by shooting Barrera with a deadly weapon (firearm) and Calvillo was in the course of committing or attempting to commit the offense of robbery of Giovanna Barrera,” according to court documents.

Calvillo and Keyana Jones, 20, were arrested in December after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said they fatally shot Barrera just minutes after she finished roller-skating.

Barrera was shot one time in the head at close range over her cellphone, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. She was getting into her vehicle when Calvillo allegedly approached her and demanded her phone.

Authorities said Barrera refused to give it to him and threw the phone under the seat of the car, where it was later found by deputies. Calvillo then shot Barrera in the head and fled the scene, according to the BCSO.

She later died from her injuries.

Calvillo is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail.

