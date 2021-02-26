Two vacant house fires on Friday are the latest to keep firefighters busy

Dual image of vacant house fires on Friday that started minutes apart.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a busy time for San Antonio fire crews and Friday morning was no exception. Two vacant house fires broke out just minutes a part from one another.

The first, was in the 1800 block of West Wildwood Drive. According to SAFD, when they arrived on scene flames were shooting from the roof of the home.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly, and thankfully no one was inside.

Fire investigators estimate the total damage is over $50,000.

Near Menchaca Street and North Zarazmora a fire created more destruction at another vacant home. The home is considered a total loss.

It has been a busier time for SAFD, especially after last week’s winter storm.

Their crews usually respond to four to five fires a week, but that has been ramped up in the last month.

According to SAFD, there was a big jump in the number of they responded to last week. A spokesman said they had a total of 37 working fires that were all weather related.

Ad

It’s not known how many of the homes were vacant.

An SAFD spokesman told KSAT they have returned to the average number of structure fires.

The cause of the vacant home fires are still under investigation.