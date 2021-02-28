Alamodome to open 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District will open 10,000 vaccine appointments on Sunday at the Alamodome vaccine location, officials announced.

Metro Health is working with state and local partners to help distribute the vaccines to individuals designated by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The 10,000 first dose vaccine appointments will be available Sunday on the Metro Health COVID-19 vaccine registration website.

“Residents without access to the internet can call 311 for assistance with registration,” officials said in a statement. “The region continues to focus on vaccinating Phase 1A and 1B populations which include healthcare workers, EMS providers, home health workers, long-term care staff residents of long-term care facilities and people over the age of 65 or over 16 with chronic health conditions.”

Only people in the state’s Phase 1A and Phase 1B categories are currently eligible for the vaccine. Phase 1A includes front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities and Phase 1B includes people over the age of 65 or anyone 16 and older with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19.

