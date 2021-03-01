Edgewood ISD cosmetology students adapt to new learning environment amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Cosmetology students enrolled at Edgewood ISD’s Fine Arts Academy are making up for lost time.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the students out of the classroom for several months. Holly Yates, a cosmetology instructor at the school, said many of her students had a difficult time learning virtually.

Although sanitizing and proper hygiene has always been a rule in cosmetology, Yates felt it was important students felt safe when they returned to class.

A small group of students have returned for in-person learning, but with new safety protocols in place. Students must first wash and sanitize their hands before entering the class.

Inside the salon, chairs are spaced six feet apart and social distancing is enforced. The stations are sanitized between each class and masks must be worn at all times.

Yates said COVID-19 has created many barriers, but her students are pushing forward.

“The main thing, we encourage them is don’t give up. We will not let COVID defeat us. You have to do this. We’re going to do it together,” she said.

Jennica Avila is a junior who said she enjoyed the hands on experience, but when the virus hit she had to learn online.

She said it was a challenging experience, but was happy to return to class with new safety measures.

“Well, we are going to have to adjust to this one way or another and I think it’s best to do it safely. Of course, keep everyone safe, so that we can get on with this, so that way salons can pick back up and other businesses pick back up and it become such a relief to everyone,” said Avila.

Yates hopes as things improve, more students will be able to return.