AMBER Alert: Police seek 3-year-old abducted in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old girl abducted in College Station.

Law enforcement officers are looking for 3-year-old Adeline Welch and 30-year-old Maranda Nichols, the suspect.

Adeline weighs 26 pounds, is 3 feet tall and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a pink wheelchair with her name on the back.

Nichols weighs 110 pounds, is 5 feet tall, has green eyes and an unknown tattoo on her upper left arm. She is bald or could be wearing an unknown wig, police say.

Adeline is believed to be in grave danger.

College Station police say Nichols is driving a white 2006 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plate “MWS8187.” The SUV may have a pink wheelchair sticker that reads “Princess on Board.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.