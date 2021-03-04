58ºF

Local News

Asylum seekers navigate new future in the U.S. after months in Mexico

The Biden administration ended a Trump era policy allowing thousands of asylum seekers to enter the country

Jakob Rodriguez
, Digital Journalist

Jonathan Cotto
, Reporter

Tags: 
Immigration
,
Texas
,
Mexico
,
Biden

MCALLEN, Texas – Some asylum seekers have spent more than a year and a half living in tent cities in Matamoros, Mexico, during the Trump administration.

The Trump administration’s Remain in Mexico Policy forced asylum seekers to wait in distressed conditions for months at a time.

The Biden administration has ended the policy, allowing thousands of asylum seekers to enter the country and move forward.

KSAT’s Jonathan Cotto is in Mcallen, Texas talking to activist groups about the situation as it unfolds. Watch the latest report in the video player above.

Read also:

Biden lifts Trump-era ban blocking legal immigration to US

Child migrant facility reopened by Biden administration in South Texas draws criticism from immigration advocates

Democrats consider piecemeal approach to immigration reform

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: