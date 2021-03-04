Asylum seekers navigate new future in the U.S. after months in Mexico

MCALLEN, Texas – Some asylum seekers have spent more than a year and a half living in tent cities in Matamoros, Mexico, during the Trump administration.

The Trump administration’s Remain in Mexico Policy forced asylum seekers to wait in distressed conditions for months at a time.

The Biden administration has ended the policy, allowing thousands of asylum seekers to enter the country and move forward.

KSAT’s Jonathan Cotto is in Mcallen, Texas talking to activist groups about the situation as it unfolds. Watch the latest report in the video player above.

