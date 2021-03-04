SAPD, Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office seek help identifying woman whose remains were found in 2019

This is a digital postmortem rendition of a woman whose remains were found in an abandoned San Antonio home in September 2019.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office and San Antonio Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman whose remains were found in 2019.

According to SAPD, the remains were found on Sept. 17, 2019, in an abandoned home in the 2600 block of West Gerald Avenue.

The remains are those of a Hispanic or American Indian female, between 25-45 years old.

She is estimated to be approximately 5 feet ′3 inches tall, but her height may range between 4 feet 11 inches to 5 feet 8 inches.

The picture above is a digital postmortem rendition of the woman created by a Texas Ranger Forensic Artist of the Texas Rangers Evidential Art and Facial Identification Office in Austin.

Anyone with information about the identity of the woman is asked to call the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office at 210-335-4011.

