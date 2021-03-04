Authorities ID man killed in SAPD shootout after he opened fire on another man, officers

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 39-year-old man who was fatally shot by San Antonio police officers after he allegedly pulled a gun on them.

Thomas Mack died of multiple gunshot wounds following the shooting on Friday at the East Meadow Apartments in the 1200 block of N. Walters St., just north of East Houston Street on the East Side.

According to SAPD Chief William McManus, Mack shot his child’s mother’s friend.

An officer who was nearby responded to the shooting and confronted the suspect, but the suspect pulled out his gun, McManus said.

The officer backed off and called for backup while shadowing the shooting suspect, who continued walking on the street with his gun still visible.

More officers arrived and tried to de-escalate the situation, McManus said.

Mack told a captain at the scene “I’m not putting my gun down” and walked into an empty field, according to McManus.

When officers used a Taser to try to subdue him, the chief said Mack shot at the five officers. The officers returned fire, striking him multiple times.

Mack was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The victim who was shot at the apartment complex was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Alisia Pruneda, the public information officer for SAPD, on Thursday said they do not have the status of the shooting victim.

The officers, whose careers with SAPD range from three to 19 years, are on administrative duty, she said.

Pruneda said no new information has been released.