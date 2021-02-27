San Antonio police investigating possible shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a possible shooting on the East Side.

The incident happened Friday night in the 600 block of Gabriel Street.

One person was taken to the hospital and the extent of their injuries are unclear as of yet, according to San Antonio fire officials.

Further details on what happened are limited at this time.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

