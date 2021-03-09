San Antonio-area man charged in US Capitol riot allegedly took shots of whiskey in Pelosi’s office

Treniss Jewell Evans, III, 46, of Canyon Lake, has been charged in connection with the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the FBI. These screenshots from surveillance were taken inside the Capitol and shown in Evans' charging document.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio-area man accused of climbing through a broken window of the U.S. Capitol during the deadly Jan. 6 siege allegedly took shots of Fireball whiskey in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, according to FBI records.

Treniss Jewell Evans, III, 46, was arrested at his Canyon Lake home on Friday on a complaint out of Washington D.C., the FBI said in a statement.

He was charged with obstruction of justice, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building.

”He had his initial appearance, and was released without opposition from the government on $10,000 unsecured bond, special conditions that he stay away from D.C. other than for court, counsel consultations, and as otherwise permitted by pretrial services,” FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee told KSAT.

FBI agents were tipped off about Evans after a person, who said they are an acquaintance with Evans’ family members came forward on Jan. 12.

Ad

The person said they understood Evans was at the insurrection by supporters of then-President Donald Trump to try to halt the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

They “understood Evans to have ‘taken shots of Fireball’ in Nancy Pelosi’s office” and that he captured video of the events that took place, charging documents state.

Three days later, another tipster gave agents a link to a Facebook page that showed a video of the riot.

The video shows a man matching Evans’ appearance with a megaphone, saying “I don’t support looting, I don’t support the violence. I support a peaceful protest to put them on notice that we the people demand justice,” according to the FBI.

Ad

Treniss Jewell Evans, III, 46, of Canyon Lake, has been charged in connection with the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the FBI. These screenshots from surveillance were taken inside the Capitol and shown in Evans' charging document. (FBI)

Footage from CCTV also shows a man matching Evans’ appearance climbing through a broken window at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6. — just hours after Trump urged his supporters to march to the Capitol.

Documents state that Evans spent 20 minutes inside the building, appeared to use a cell phone and carried a megaphone.

GPS data from Google also placed Evans at the Capitol on Jan. 6, documents state.

Read also: