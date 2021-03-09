Watch San Antonio state Sen. Jose Menendez discuss Texas blackouts March 10 at noon in interview with Texas Tribune

Editor’s note: This story was initially published by the Texas Tribune. KSAT is partnering with the news organization to stream this event to a local San Antonio audience.

The winter storm that left millions of Texans without power in subfreezing temperatures and disrupted water services across the state now has state lawmakers scrambling to account for the next steps in the middle of the 2021 legislative session.

Join The Texas Tribune in the embed below at noon Central on Wednesday, March 10, for a live interview with state Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, and state Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio. Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith will moderate.

They’ll discuss what the Texas Legislature can do to better prepare for extreme weather and the impact the winter storm will have on the energy industry.

Menéndez, D-San Antonio, has represented Senate District 26 since 2015. He serves as vice chair of the Senate Local Government Committee and sits on the Senate Administration, Business and Commerce, Education and Redistricting special committees. Previously, he spent 14 years in the Texas House, representing District 124. Menéndez has served on the San Antonio City Council.

Goldman, R-Fort Worth, has represented House District 97 since 2013. He serves as chair of the House Energy Resources Committee and sits on the Licensing and Administrative Procedures and Redistricting committees. Throughout his career, Goldman has worked on campaigns helping to elect Republicans at the local, state and national levels.

